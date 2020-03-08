Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

BUDGET TRANSPARENCY
Democratic SC senator objects to new budget disclosure rule
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A Democratic state senator has objected to a new Senate rule requiring a detailed explanation for every item a legislator puts into the state budget. The State newspaper reported that Sen. Brad Hutto made the objection Wednesday. He refused to tell the newspaper why he objected. The proposal would require each request in the state budget to say exactly what it pays for and which legislator requested it. Currently, money can be set aside for a state agency which may not find out what specific organization gets it until after the budget is passed.
AP-US-PUBLIC-UTILITY-SALE
SC Speaker: Move energy policy away from massive projects
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — House Speaker Jay Lucas says he sees South Carolina's opportunity to sell or reform state-owned utility Santee Cooper as a chance to reshape the future of energy in the state. Lucas told The Associated Press that the state needs to move away from massive power plants and into markets where energy can bought and sold as needed. The Republican speaker from Hartsville can directly affect Santee Cooper, since it is owned by the state. But he could also influence potential private buyer NextEra Energy as the House considers reopening negotiations with the massive Florida utility. Leaders of electric cooperatives who provide power for 2 million people in the state agree.
ELECTION 2020-BIDEN-CLYBURN
Clyburn's kingmaker moment changes landscape of 2020 race
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Joe Biden bounce back began with Jim Clyburn. Days before his native South Carolina's presidential primary, the congressman announced his endorsement of Biden among the crowded Democratic presidential field. After three tough primary losses, Biden ended up handily winning South Carolina, bested chief rival Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday and bumped other hopefuls out of the contest entirely. Political endorsements at times aren’t thought of as carrying significant heft. But the backing of the highest-ranking black member in Congress seems to have been the endorsement that brought Biden’s candidacy back from the brink following lackluster performances in other early states.
ELECTION 2020-BIDEN'S COMEBACK
Inside the 3 days that remade the Democratic primary
WASHINGTON (AP) — The comeback for Joe Biden came at dizzying speed. The three days between the South Carolina primary and Super Tuesday remade the Democratic presidential primary. Biden went from the brink of collapse to the front-runner for the Democratic nomination. His comeback was aided by rivals who stepped aside and urged their supporters to back him, and by a growing fear among more moderate Democrats that Biden was the party’s last best hope to stop Bernie Sanders from clinching the nomination. He now plunges into a head-to-head contest with Sanders over who is best-positioned to take on President Donald Trump in November.
TEACHER RALLY
Teacher group SC for Ed plans school day Statehouse rally
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina teacher group whose rally last year brought 10,000 people to the Statehouse is planning another school day rally later this month. SC for Ed announced its plans for a March 24 rally on social media Friday. The announcement came a day after the state Senate passed a massive education bill the organization said ignored the needs of teachers. SC for Ed says teachers want smaller class sizes, an increase in the money the state gives school districts and fewer standardized tests. Senators who voted fort the bill say they did help teachers and are trying to do more.
HOSPITAL PURCHASE
South Carolina health system to acquire 3 hospitals
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A health system in South Carolina has announced plans to purchase two medical groups. News outlets report Prisma Health said Thursday it intends to acquire KershawHealth and Providence Health. Both are currently owned by LifePoint Health. The acquisition needs to meet legal and regulatory requirements before it can be made final. Prisma Health would also obtain a freestanding emergency room in Fairfield County with the purchase. The State newspaper reports multiple lawmakers criticized the move. Some are concerned about possible changes to the quality of care. Others fear employee layoffs. Gov. Henry McMaster released a statement saying the proposed acquisition would provide new opportunities to enhance and improve care.