Ronald McDonald House holds annual Dress Drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Prom season is around the corner, which means it was time for the annual Ronald McDonald House Dress Drive.
The drive started last year when local students wanted to give back.
“I’ve got Emma Mixon, who’s a sophomore at my school, to help and Sophie Bibby, who’s a sophomore at St. Vincent’s so we could bring it to more schools and try to get more people involved,” said organizer Pepa Celaya.
Instead of letting dresses collect dust in the back of the closet, this drive helps others look their best at prom while also benefitting the families of the Ronald McDonald House.
“Donating dresses seems like such a small thing, but it can make a big impact on someone’s life,” said Bibby.
Formal dresses for prom and special occasions can cost hundreds of dollars, but here people could buy dresses without spending more than $40.
“Giving someone a dress they can buy and not have to feeling like they’re emptying their bank account for means a lot,” said Mixon.
Both Mixon and Celaya have volunteered with the organization over the years. They say they’ve seen first-hand how much the organization does to help others so they wanted to return the favor.
"I got to see how truly impactful their organization is to the families that utilize their home."
The Ronald McDonald House keeps families with sick children together and near the care and resources they need. Last year, the girls raised $800.
“Learning how to conduct community service projects is something that’s really important.”
From putting up fliers to spreading the word on social media, the girls spent the last few weeks collecting dresses from friends and family.
“I donated a few dresses," said Margot Strother, who donated. "Supporting the Ronald McDonald House is really great.”
The girls say they plan on continuing this drive for the years to come.
“It’s a great cause, so we want to do anything we can to help.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.