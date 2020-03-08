Savannah Christian renames baseball facilities after longtime coach

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Christian renamed their baseball facilities to honor long-time Coach Carl Carter on Saturday.
“It’s unreal. This just goes to show you back to the great players that came through here, the great coaches that helped me coach," Carter said. "You just work hard, and hope your players turn out to be great kids and just do it the right way. It really means so much to me, because it lets me know that I might have meant something to them, you know, and how much they mean to me.”
The Raiders played a double-header and got two shut-out wins on Coach Carter’s big day, 2-0 against St. Pius Catholic in game one and 5-0 against St. Anne-Pacelli in game two.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.