80 teams participate in 41st St. Patrick’s Day Rugby Tournament

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Rugby fans from across the country gathered at Daffin Park on Saturday and Sunday to eat food and watch 80 rugby teams from the U.S. and Canada compete for the title of champion at the St. Patrick’s Day Rugby Tournament.
It’s one of the many events ahead of Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration, held every year by the Savannah Shamrocks Rugby Club.
“The tournament helps us fund our activities through the year, so we have to pay park fees and training fees so this is a tournament that really helps us out," said rugby player Adrian Hill. "But we also support some local charities here so a lot of the proceeds from the beer sales here go to Second Harvest and the Humane Society too.”
Daniel Hernandez plays rugby in Mobile, Alabama. He says he’s been to the tournament for a few years now and keeps coming back because of a diverse amount of teams there.
“This is one of the most comprehensive ones, they have women, they have mens, they have social, open, premiere, old boys so anyone from a beginner to an elite you can find some playtime,” said Hernandez.
With less than a week away until Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, Hill says this tournament really kicks off the season of green for everyone.
“It really kicks of St. Patrick’s Day for me," Hill said. "We have a float in the parade every year as well so you should be able to see us there it’s a sort of start to the festivities for us.”
