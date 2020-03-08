Spring-like week ahead!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are running a bit below average as we fall from the upper 50s at sunset, which is just before 7:30 this evening! Cloud cover overnight will assist in limiting how far temperatures fall tonight. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 40s at sunrise (7:41AM), you might just need a lighter jacket heading to school or work!
Tybee Island Tides: 7.7′ 7:00PM | -1.2′ 1:39AM | 8.6′ 7:24AM
Temperatures warm up nicely throughout the day. We’ll be in the upper 60s by noon with afternoon highs in the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies. Onshore flow could support an isolated light shower or two in the afternoon, but most of us will be dry.
Tuesday morning will be even warmer with morning low in the mid to upper 50s during the morning commute with afternoon highs in the mid 70s.
Partially cloudy skies and warmer weather continues through midweek with highs in the mid to upper 70s along isolated rain chances. The showers will be of the lighter variety, but where they line up by the end of the week depends on where an approaching cold front stalls out. Severe weather is not in the current forecast!
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
