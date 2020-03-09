Children’s Museum of Pooler prepares for Grand Opening

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - When you think of the Tanger Outlets in Pooler you typically think of shopping.
But one family is hoping to change that perception when they officially open up the Children’s Museum of Pooler Saturday.
At the Children’s Museum of Pooler there is fun around every single corner.
So much fun you may actually forget you’re learning something while you’re there.
“Everything is educational,” says the Museum’s owner Janet Daniels.
From a miniature grocery store that helps kids learn how to manage money, to Bella the electronic Cow that kids can actually milk themselves.
Education is all around.
Which was always the goal for the museum’s Owner Janet Daniels and her family.
But of course, what kind of Children’s Museum doesn’t mix in a little fun.
Including a giant light bright board, a shrimp boat that kids can fish off of and personal favorite of Daniels, a sand table that uses a projector to adjust the scenery based on how kids move the sand.
The idea for the museum coming from a personal experience for Janet’s family.
“My grandson has got some medical issues, so they were having to take him to Charleston and different areas.”
It was on those trips that the idea for the Children’s Museum first came to Janet’s daughter in-law.
“Everywhere they’d go, they’d say, ‘let’s not just make this a doctor visit let’s make this something fun for him,’” said Janet Daniels.
So, they went to museums, all over, and that’s when Daniels says it hit them.
“There’s no place for a two or three-year-old to even have a party in Pooler.”
So, after talking it over Janet, along with the rest of her family, decided to change that.
Now starting this weekend there will be a place for her grandchildren and all children to come, have fun, and even learn a little.
Plus, Janet thinks it might make that next shopping trip a little easier too.
“Now you can tell them, ‘You just be good for a few minutes. Let me get this done and I’ll take you to the museum.”
The museum will host their grand opening Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
They do have a ribbon cutting on Wednesday but that is a private event to say thanks to everyone who helped with the museum and is not open to the public.
Tickets are $9 per person but they do offer family passes.
For more information click here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.