City of Savannah holds hiring event to fill 100+ positions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The City of Savannah is looking to fill 100+ positions for the Recreation and Leisure Services Department at a hiring event this Saturday.
The department will hold on the spot interviews for jobs such as lifeguards and recreation leaders. The hiring event will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Savannah Police Department Professional Development Center. That’s at 3401 Edwin Street. Benefits include flexible schedules, competitive pay, and employee discounts.
“Every summer, the RLS team more than doubles in size,” said Kelly Ledbetter, director of Recreation and Leisure Services. “The department will hire more than 100 individuals this summer season, which runs approximately Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.”
Anyone interested in a job is encouraged to attend the hiring event but may apply online ahead of time here. For more information, call the City of Savannah Human Resources Department (912) 651-6484.
