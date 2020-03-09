Coast Guard crews shares memories of heroic Golden Ray rescue

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - March 9 marks six months since rescue crews pulled the final four crew members stuck in a capsized cargo ship near the Brunswick port. The Golden Ray rolled over in the overnight hours of Sept. 8.
It had 24 people on board and thousands of cars. The rescue effort was heroic and miraculous; everyone survived.
Coast Guard leaders gave life-saving medals to six of the eight men you’re about to hear from earlier this year. All of them said the rescue is one of, if not the, proudest moment they’ve had in the Coast Guard. Two helicopter crews went down the night of the capsize to rescue stranded crew members; a third went down the next day to deliver drilling materials to get to the four remaining South Korean crew members stuck inside the ship.
This is the first time we hear directly from the men who carried out the rescue. For more of this interview, download the WTOC app on Amazon Fire, Roku, or AppleTV.
