Consider This: St. Patrick’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -As the number of coronavirus patients rises and the stock market falls, an unnecessary panic is starting to creep into our lives.
Just try to find some Lysol wipes or hand sanitizer these days. The shelves at the stores are empty. With each new case comes a new call or concern about large public events.
I’ve personally received a number of emails wondering why the City of Savannah or the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee hasn’t canceled next week’s parade.
The fact of the matter is they haven’t canceled because there’s no need.
Consider this: While a case of coronavirus has yet to be confirmed in the Coastal Empire or Low Country, it is bound to happen, but that shouldn’t stop us from living our lives.
We cannot simply shut down the city, roll up our streets and hide in our homes until this current health scare disappears.
Having said that, there are things we can do to reduce the spread of any virus during major events like the parade.
If you’re not feeling well, or in a high-risk category, stay home. You can watch the parade on TV right here on the Big Red 11.
This should also be the year the tradition of strangers randomly kissing soldiers and the BC boys goes away. Something the parade committee has been asking for for years.
Finally, everyone should be practicing good hygiene habits, washing your hands often, coughing or sneezing into the crook of your elbow and avoid touching your face, something I hope we all continue long after this virus goes away.
As the saying goes, the show must go on and so must our beloved parade.
