Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 3-9-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will move off the east coast tonight. This will bring back more clouds and warmer temps. A cold front will stall to our north Wednesday and Thursday. This a will help increase our rain chances slightly and keep us very warm. A stronger cold front is forecast to move through the area Saturday night.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, lows 55-58.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs 70-77.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for a shower, lows in the upper 50s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs near 80.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs near 80.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs near 80.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, lows in the mid 50s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 70s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows near 60.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the upper 70s.
