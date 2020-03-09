Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 3-9-2020

By Dave Turley | March 9, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT - Updated March 9 at 2:46 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will move off the east coast tonight. This will bring back more clouds and warmer temps. A cold front will stall to our north Wednesday and Thursday. This a will help increase our rain chances slightly and keep us very warm. A stronger cold front is forecast to move through the area Saturday night.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, lows 55-58.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs 70-77.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for a shower, lows in the upper 50s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs near 80.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs near 80.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs near 80.

Friday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, lows in the mid 50s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows near 60.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the upper 70s.

