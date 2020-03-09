Evans, Bulloch Counties establish alternate bus pickup sites

The Evans County School System is establishing alternate bus routes to avoid washed-out dirt roads. (Source: WTOC)
March 8, 2020 at 10:01 PM EDT - Updated March 8 at 10:31 PM

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -Evans County School and Bulloch County Schools have established alternate bus pickup sites. The decision was made as all dirt roads in Evans County continue to be closed to all traffic with the exception of residents.

The alternate sites are listed below. The Evans County Facebook page says the alternate sites may last through the week due to rain chances.

The Bulloch County School system has also established alternate pickup sites. The list is available below.

