Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Joey Logano raced to his second NASCAR Cup Series win in three weeks, holding off Kevin Harvick over the final two laps after an overtime restart Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. Also the winner two weeks ago in Las Vegas for Team Penske, Logano has 25 career Cup victories. He overcame several tough moments, including a pit-road penalty for an uncontrolled tire and a broken jack during another stop. A late caution triggered the two-lap overtime shootout with Logano, Harvick and Kyle Busch all in a decent position to win. Logano had a good restart at the mile oval and was able to hold off Harvick. Busch was third.