Jury selection begins in Jerry Chambers trial

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Jury selection began Monday in the trial of the suspect in the July 4 weekend City Market violence almost three years ago.
The suspect is now 20-year-old Jerry Chambers. He has been been in jail since that deadly night in Savannah.
Among the charges, he faces three counts of murder. Surveillance video shows what appears to be gunfire coming from a white SUV before speeding off.
Police believe Chambers was driving that SUV. During a police chase, that SUV crashed at the intersection of Bay and Barnard Streets. Three people were killed - a pedestrian and two passengers inside the SUV.
Monday in court attorneys worked to pick an impartial jury. Right now, we’re in the jury selection phase, a task the court anticipates going into Tuesday, as dozens of potential jurors get interviewed by the prosecution and defense.
We’re not allowed to video the process, since some in the room will be eventually selected, and juror identity is protected. But some of the one-on-one questions when jurors were brought in individually focused on their knowledge of the case.
In most of the responses, the jurors said they knew about the violence that erupted downtown in July of 2017, mostly through news reports, family or co-workers. Jurors were then asked if they could put that previous knowledge aside and only consider the information presented in the courtroom in the coming days.
That’s the task at hand right now, to selected a panel the prosecutors and defense both believe will be impartial.
There have been several hearings and developments in this case since July of 2017, including a re-indictment of Chambers that added on gang charges in addition to the felony murder and vehicular homicide counts he already faced, among others.
The indication Monday morning was that the jury selection process will likely continue for a good portion of Tuesday, if not the whole day.
Previous stories:
- Six Savannah gang members indicted in five killings
- Defense says some statements inadmissible in Jerry Chambers hearing
- Suspect involved in Savannah July 4 violence in court for motion hearing
- Suspect accused of Fourth of July City Market violence enters ‘not guilty’ plea
- Motion filed to dismiss murder charges for Jerry Chambers, Jr.
- WTOC Investigates: City Market suspect’s previous charges
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.