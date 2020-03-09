LIVE: Governor, health officials to give update on presumed coronavirus cases in South Carolina

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster will provide an update on the six presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in South Carolina.
The news conference will be Monday at 3 p.m. at the state’s Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia. The governor will be joined by health officials from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
Watch the news conference live right here, on air, on the WIS News app or on the WIS News Facebook page.
This story will be updated as officials provide new information Monday.
Sunday, health officials confirmed a total of six people have tested as presumptive positive cases of coronavirus across South Carolina. That means their test results need to be confirmed by the CDC.
Four cases have been identified in Camden, one case is in Charleston County and the other is in Spartanburg County, officials said.
The patient in Charleston County recently traveled to France and Italy and the patient in Spartanburg recently traveled to Italy.
The first case identified in Camden was that of a woman in her 80s who has since been transferred to Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia.
Two other people in Camden with presumptive positive COVID-19 results came into contact with that woman, officials said. It’s unclear how the woman in her 80s was initially exposed to the virus.
The fourth case in Camden does not have a connection to the other patients, but that patient recently traveled to Italy, health officials said.
As of Sunday night, DHEC said 11 other people in South Carolina have been tested, but those tests came back negative.
DHEC says for patients to be tested for coronavirus in South Carolina, they must meet CDC criteria. There is no charge for testing.
According to officials, they have the capacity to test 100 samples per day in South Carolina. So far, the state has gotten nowhere near to that number per day.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the coronavirus is spread mainly from person-to-person by those in close contact, or through coughing and sneezing by someone who’s infected.
Symptoms of coronavirus can show up between two and 14 days of exposure, health officials say. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They can be mild to severe, and in some cases can lead to death.
Those who are at the highest risk of catching COVID-19 are the young, the elderly and those who are already being treated for chronic medical diseases.
Doctors say there is not currently a treatment or vaccine for COVID-19, but over-the-counter medications, like cold and cough medicines, can help treat symptoms of the virus.
The mortality rate for people with the virus has been widely reported around 2 to 3%, but health experts note the actual percentage is not that high, as not all cases are diagnosed or reported.
The rate is higher than the flu, which kills on average about 0.1% of people who get it, based on a 10-year average of data from the CDC.
Anyone with concerns about their health, or who believes they are showing symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, is urged to call their healthcare provider.
People with general questions about coronavirus should call the DHEC Care Line at 855-472-3432. The line is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the week. Callers are urged to be patient as call volumes are high.
MUSC has launched an online platform to aid with coronavirus diagnosis and care. Log onto www.musc.care and access the COVID-19 platform. The service is free with code: COVID19. Prisma Health also offers a variety of health care services through their virtual visit portal.
