Local businesses prepare for St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - St Patrick’s Day in Savannah always has a lot of businesses seeing green, but the big question this year is will the threat of coronavirus impact their bottom line?
Juan Fernandez, managing director of the DeSoto Savannah hotel, says the St Patrick's Day celebrations kick off the hotel's biggest period of the year.
“It leads into the beginning of spring break and group businesses that come into Savannah as whole.”
Brian Huskey, owner of the Gaslight Group, which includes four restaurants and one bar, says this time is crucial for his businesses as well.
“I’ve been looking forward to March for 8 months,” he said.
“March is our kickoff. March, April, May, we really see downtown being vibrant.”
This year, St. Patrick's Day will be a little different.
“This is the first year that I can remember where there’s a festival the weekend before the parade, which will throw a little wrench in our plan because we don’t know what to expect,” Huskey said.
With the festival beginning Friday, March 13th, and ending on Sunday, March 15th, two days before the parade, local businesses anticipate big crowds throughout the 17th.
“The weekend prior is extremely strong. I wish i had two more floors on the building because that’s how big the demand is,” Fernandez said.
“It will be a four or five day festival, the parade day isn’t specifically in the festival, but it will be a five day ordeal,” Huskey added.
Huskey also said the one day break might work in their favor.
“Monday might be a chance for us to get our feet underneath us, resupply, all vendors will deliver on Monday.”
And of course, the big issue on everyone’s minds right now, the spread of Coronavirus. Ferndandez says his team is taking extra steps to ensure cleanliness and safety, but he doesn’t seem to be too concerned at this point.
He says they are getting calls and people are asking questions, but,
" Some may cancel, but someone’s calling on the phone and taking that room already."
And Huskey says he doesn’t anticipate a strong impact due to where the St. Patrick’s day visitors come from.
“I believe St. Patrick’s Day festival brings in a lot of people from the surrounding counties, within a day’s drive, I don’t really feel as much of of an impact from people from afar getting here on an airline.”
This holiday brings a lot of people to businesses inside the festival zone and outside, but just a reminder, if you’re going to be drinking inside the festival zone you have to have a wristband. We have all the information you need for the St. Patrick’s Day Festival and Parade, here.
