Lowcountry organization creates opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -While a lot of people spent the weekend getting a head start on St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah, some others were taking aim at creating opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities in the Lowcountry.
Pockets Full of Sunshine, the Hilton Head Island-based organization that provides work and social activities, held its largest fundraiser of the year at the Forest City Gun Club.
42 four-person teams competed in a clay-shooting event to raise money for the organization. Several of the program participants called Rays were there to meet and greet guests. One Ray, Rashawn, also helped with a shooting demonstration at the event that was fulfilling for Pockets supporters and participants.
“We live in a small community, Hilton Head, Bluffton, Savannah area,” said Kathleen Mercier, supporters of the Pockets Full of Sunshine organization. "And there aren’t a lot of options nor public support, particularly for adults. So, Pockets just fills a huge void that we have, which is so important.
“For me, it’s just getting out of wherever I was, like from working one job and then at 6 getting everybody up again,” said Rashawn. “We go to movies, arcades or something, bowling. So, there’s always something to do. And in order to go and do all of those, it’s very heartwarming and everything from Pockets to Friday night club and everything like that.”
