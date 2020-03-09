Lyons city council considering animal ordinance changes

LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - The Lyons City Council is considering a change to their animal ordinance in regards to tethering.
Every day animal control officers say they see dogs that are tethered up and neglected and they bring them here. Now city council is considering changing an ordinance in order to stop it.
“What we see right now is dogs that are chained to a tree and forgotten about," said Animal Control Officer Katin Phillips.
Katin Phillips is the Animal Control Officer here in Lyons. She says the facility they bring the dogs to can only hold 20 at a time, but that they could have 40 dogs here at once.
“Ninety-nine percent of these dogs are coming from animal cruelty cases.”
Phillips says so many of these cases are people tying their dogs up and leaving them to fend for themselves. That’s why she’s asking council for a change.
“We changed our ordinance to where they are required to put that dog on a tether where they can run and exercise themselves and where they can get out of the elements when it’s raining," said Councilman Larry Griggers.
Phillips says the adjusted ordinance would lower the number of animal cruelty cases. It’ll also increase the cost people pay for getting their pet back. This would help the facility pay to take care of the dogs they have on a daily basis.
“Water, food, medicines anything the dog might need at that point.”
Phillips says it costs the city $5 to house a dog per day. The fee for getting one back will go up from $25 to $35 to help cover these costs.
“Sometimes the owners don’t want them back and we don’t want the taxpayers to have to absorb something that was started by that animal owner neglecting their dog.”
“Once it passes, we’ll give the population some time to adapt. To get to know what the new ordinance is and then we’ll go full force enforcing," said Griggers.
The second reading will be on April 7. If it passes, tethering will be completely illegal.
