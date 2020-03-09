Man trapped by high water in woods along Chevis Road; police attempting to rescue

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is attempting to rescue a man who is trapped by high water.
According to the police department, all lanes in the 700 block of Chevis Road are blocked while crews work to help the man.
Officers at the scene say it appears that water from the Ogeechee River or a nearby tidal basin have trapped the man in the woods in the area. Rescuers can see the man and are working to reach him.
The Chatham County Police Department’s Marine Patrol is en route and the Chatham County helicopter is in the air to assist in the rescue.
