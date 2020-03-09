Monday: Warmer, Cloudier Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under some clouds, temperatures are in the 40s and lower 50s early this morning. The morning commute and wait at the bus stop are a dry one.
Temperatures warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s by noon; peaking in the low to mid-70s in many spots this afternoon. It’ll be warmest between 3 and 4 p.m. or so. While an isolated shower cannot be, totally, ruled out along the coast - most remain dry.
A slightly greater shot at rain arrives later in the work-week. Isolated showers are possible Tuesday, followed by scattered rain Wednesday, then isolated showers through the weekend.
Rain isn’t forecast to be particularly heavy and should remain spotty. It will, however, look gloomier this this week as clouds persistently stream overhead, despite the lack of widespread rain.
Temperatures remain mild to warm.
Have a great day,
Cutter
