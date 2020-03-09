Ninth annual Darius Rucker Intercollegiate wraps up final round on HHI

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A strong field of women’s golfers took to the course at Long Cove Club this International Women’s Day on Hilton Head Island for the final round of the 9th annual Darius Rucker Intercollegiate tournament.
The South Carolina Gamecocks serve as the host team. 17 of the nation’s top women’s college golf teams compete in one of the premier collegiate golf events.
“Our goal when we started this was to make this one of the best tournaments in the country, kind of a preview for the NCAA Championship," said South Carolina head women’s golf coach, Kalen Anderson. "It’s at a very tournament championship-type golf course, and I think we’ve done a good job at that. Obviously, this week the conditions are pretty hard, and it was a true test, but certainly, you know, a great week for everybody.”
Darius Rucker, the lead singer of the Grammy-Award winning band Hootie & the Blowfish, and a successful solo-artist is a South Carolina alumn.
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons won the event both as a team, and the individual title.
The Deacons finished an impressive 26 strokes ahead of the number two Auburn Tigers.
Junior Emilia Migliaccio took the title by one shot, sealing the deal with a bogey-free final nine holes.
“I mean, you have the number one player in the world here. You have the number one team in the world here. I mean, you have the top- all top five teams are here," Migliacco said. "I mean, it’s one of the best tournaments out here, so it’s just been a great, great experience, great competition, great food overall, just an incredible tournament.”
South Carolina finished 6th overall, up five positions from Saturday. The Gamecocks were led by Ana Pelaez and Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, who each finished seven over on the weekend and tied for tenth place.
