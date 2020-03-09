Parts of Montgomery County under evacuation order due to flooding

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency announced mandatory evacuations of parts of the county due to flooding along the Oconee River.
Three Rivers Lane, Dead River Road and Towns Bluff Lane are the areas under an evacuation order. The order goes into effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Montgomery County EMA says emergency services will not respond to calls in these areas until it is safe and anyone who chooses to stay there should not expect help from emergency agencies.
The Montgomery County Board of Commissioners and EMA announced the decision on Monday. They say anyone who needs help evacuating can call 911 or the EMA office at 912 347-9828.
