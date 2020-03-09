Portion of Ga. state park being prepared for COVID-19 patient isolation

MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A state park in Morgan County, Ga. has been identified as a location to monitor and isolate coronavirus patients if needed.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced that Hard Labor Creek State Park will be used to monitor patients who may have been exposed to COVID-19. According to the governor’s office, no patients are scheduled to be transferred there right now.
The governor and the departments of public health, public safety, and natural resources made the decision to prepare the site in case it is ever needed. Officials have already delivered and installed seven emergency trailers at the park, and related materials are en route for future use. Once established, the Department of Public Safety will provide security for this location.
Officials are utilizing an isolated section of Hard Labor Creek State Park where emergency trailers and operations will be separated from the rest of the property. To prevent the disruption of ongoing operations, access to this specific part of Hard Labor Creek State Park is strictly limited to official use.
