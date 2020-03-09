Savannah man claiming ‘soverign citizenship’ found guilty

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A grand jury took less than 15 minutes to find a previously convicted felon guilty of illegally owning a firearm.
Michael Williams, 36, of Savannah, was found guilty after a two-day long trial in which he acted as a “sovereign citizen”, claiming that he was immune from the law. Williams was previously convicted in a separate case for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.
“For the second time this year, a so-called ‘sovereign citizen’ has tried, and failed, to excuse his illegal actions in the Southern District by claiming to be above the law,” said U.S. Attorney Christine. “No one is above the law – especially those claiming fictitious legal status in an attempt to circumvent their guilt for repeated criminal behavior.”
He was recently arrested when police found him in possession of a firearm during a traffic stop. It is illegal for a convicted felon to own a firearm.
A person found guilty of illegally owning a gun can face up to 10 years in prison.
