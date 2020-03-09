Statesboro women build homes for Habitat for Humanity

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) -Dozens of women from Statesboro grabbed hammers and saws to improve the lives of two ladies on Monday.
Local Habitat organizers say this inter-nation effort took on more significance because, in Statesboro, women not only build, they also lead.
Some of Statesboro’s most recognizable faces braved the cold and helped build a storage building for two Habitat Houses. Chapters all around the world brought women together to show their skills and show their unity.
The group included Statesboro’s first women on the city council, the First Lady of Georgia Southern Dr. Jane Marrero, and Tippy Lundsford, the First Lady of Eagle football.
“There are two women, you’ll be receiving these homes, and there are women coming out to build and help them get in there,” said councilwoman Sharri Barr. “It’s great that Habitat is doing this and I like the focus on women helping women.”
Teams worked on side by side Habitat projects, not to compete but to get two other women closer to homeownership.
“To bring new homes in, by way of Habitat, into these neighborhoods goes right with want we want to do in our community,” said councilwoman Paulette Chavers.
Habitat officers say the organization planned builds worldwide around international women’s day.
“Women play a huge role in our community and they’re a huge support arm,” said Ava Edwards with Habitat for Humanity. “So, it’s great.”
They hope to carry this momentum into future build events too.
