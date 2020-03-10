Beaufort County Council Chairman resigns after pressure

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The chair of the Beaufort County Council, Stu Rodman, willingly resigned from his position as County Chair after he was asked to resign by several of his fellow council members.
Other council members say the county was currently in a bad spot with Rodman serving as chair. When Rodman asked his peers why, Councilman Michael Covert said part of it had to do with how Rodman would speak to the county administrator, the county clerk, and other employees.
Rodman passed the gavel over to Paul Sommerville, who held an election for a new chair immediately.
District 6 Councilman Joe Passement was nominated and elected unanimously.
Rodman will continue to serve on the council.
“We’ve been divided for 15 months. It was not a job that I ever sought. So therefore what I said at the very beginning of the discussion is that we needed to elect someone else, and I hoped that we would do it unanimously, so we could come together and I was delighted that’s where we ended up. So let’s move forward,” Rodman said.
