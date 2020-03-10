Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 3-10-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Lots of clouds today but our rain chances remain very low. A cold front will stall well to our north Wednesday into Thursday. This will keep our temps above average and our rain chances low. Another cold front slowly moves through the area Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will keep lots of clouds and slight rain chances.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs 70-77.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows 56-59.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs 72-80.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs near 80.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs near 80.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
