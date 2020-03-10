Economic effects on Savannah from coronavirus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The coronavirus has caused uncertainty among investors.
We saw that play out Monday with a plunge in the global stock markets. So how much of a chill could we feel on our local economy? One of the many questions we’ve heard. For the answer, we sat down with an economics professor at Georgia Southern University.
Here in Georgia we’re expected to feel some of the economic effects of the coronavirus. Economics Professor Michael Toma with Georgia Southern Univeristy said a big factor is China - one of our largest trade partners.
“With production in the Chinese factories shutdown or at least inhibited then the goods and services just don’t flow," said Toma.
Soon it could mean less cargo coming through the Georgia Ports.
“May lose some headway during the first quarter of the year towards the end of the first quarter which is later this month, and maybe we’ll see some effects in the second quarter depending upon how other countries around the world respond to the spread of the virus.”
Another factor is consumer spending, which makes up two-thirds of the U.S.'s total output.
“People may decide or may not be able to go on vacations. So that has the potential to influence the local tourism, hospitality industry here, too.”
Airlines are slashing flights. Businesses travel also has been interrupted. Some companies have restricted non-essential travel.
“Individuals who work for larger corporations may be able to telecommute and still continue to draw their paychecks on a weekly basis, but small businesses if they don’t go to work they don’t draw income.”
In the end, Toma says the economic effects seen play out in the stock market and other sectors of the economy will be temporary.
“The health of the ecomony was fundamentally sound before this you know, so the economy is going to catch a pretty nasty virus. It’s going to catch it’s own cold, but it will recover.”
Professor Toma said for a health concern to shake investor confidence, like what we saw Monday, is unprecedented.
