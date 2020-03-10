Georgia Southern police warn students about job scam

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ve all heard "if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”
The latest scam making the rounds involves an email with a fake Georgia Southern address. It lets people know about job openings and listings at the university. It also offers a big check if you'll send them some money back in return.
University Police say it's all too easy to "spoof" or counterfeit an email address these days and send hundreds of emails with something like job listings. Police say the scam is sending the person a check to deposit and asking them to mail back a check for a smaller amount. The first check bounces and the person is out of hundreds or thousands of dollars.
We do see emails like this. In this particular case, this is the first. But we want to get out in front of it and let the public know,” University Police Capt. Joshua Barker said.
He says the university will never email you to tell you about job openings. Instead they're posted on the university's website. In addition, they'll never promise money in exchange for mailing a check.
Police say scammers target college students more and more these days because electronic banking and platforms like Apple Pay and Venmo give young people more access to funds whether they're experienced to spot a scam or not.
Capt. Barker urges anyone who gets one of these emails to get in touch with them or their local law enforcement. He also suggests you download the Live Safe app to get information from university police and report any kind of crime you see.
