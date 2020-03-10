Hospitalized patient tested for COVID-19 at Candler; health officials awaiting results

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Joseph's/Candler Health System officials confirmed they have a patient under investigation for COVID-19.
The patient's test results have been sent to the state department of health. Pending those results, the patient has been isolated at Candler Hospital.
Officials say results of the test could be available within 24-48 hours.
But currently, there is no confirmation of COVID-19.
A spokesperson for St. Joseph's Candler says the hospital has taken every precaution pending those results. They are not releasing any details on the patient at this time.
The Coastal Health District says they still have no confirmed cases of coronavirus and will not comment on patients being tested.
A spokesman for St. Joseph’s/Candler explained a “patient under investigation” simply means they matched the symptoms and criteria for COVID-19 and the state health department asked them to send specimens to them for testing.
