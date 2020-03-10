Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
7 coronavirus cases reported in S. Carolina; 5 in one city
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina is now reporting seven new coronavirus cases. State health officials say a fifth case was found Monday in Camden. The other two cases are in Spartanburg and Charleston. Health officials say there are no plans to shut down schools or public gatherings in Camden. South Carolina health officials say they have now tested 31 people for the virus with 24 negative tests. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illnesses including pneumonia.
SC House prepares to debate state's $10 billion budget
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House is getting ready to consider the state's $10 billion budget. House members will come back for a rare Monday session to take up routine matters before starting the main part of the debate Tuesday. The spending plan includes $213 million to give a $3,000 a year raise for every teacher. It also includes $128 million set aside so every South Carolina tax filer would get a $100 rebate, and another $100 million to pave and repair rural roads. Democratic Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter of Orangeburg is expected to fight for higher raises for state employees and against a plan to only give them to workers picked by state agency leaders.
4 new COVID-19 cases bring South Carolina's total to 6
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina officials say four more people have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the state's total to six cases of COVID-19, with the first indication of it spreading within a community. The state health department said Sunday that three of the new cases are Camden residents — and two had had “close face-to-face contact” with a Camden woman whose case was announced Friday. Another Camden woman has no known connection to the other three. The fourth new case is a Spartanburg County man without any known connection to any of the others. The state is waiting on federal re-checks of all six.
Nikki Haley endorses Kelly Loeffler for U.S. Senate
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Nikki Haley is endorsing U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler in the upcoming special election to fill the remaining two years of Sen. Johnny Isakson's term. Isakson retired in December due to health reasons, and Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Loeffler to the seat after Isakson stepped down. Haley said Monday that Loeffler has what it takes to help President Donald Trump defeat political rivals like former Vice President Joe Biden, who is running for the Democratic nomination for president. Haley is a former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. She made her comments at a rally in Atlanta's suburbs. Haley says Loeffler is a political outsider and a businesswoman, and that more conservative women are needed in Washington.
South Carolina lawyer and 'reformed racist' Turnipseed dies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina lawyer who called himself “a reformed racist” after turning away from his segregationist past and toward civil rights has died. The wife of 83-year-old Tom Turnipseed said her husband died peacefully and without pain Friday. Turnipseed first came to prominence in 1968 while running the segregationist presidential campaign of former Alabama Gov. George Wallace. Turnipseed said that campaign bothered him and he spent the rest of his life fighting racism and for the rights of minorities and the poor. Turnipseed was a frequent Democratic candidate for statewide office, losing four races from 1974 to 1998. He campaigned by handing out packets of turnip seeds and promising to plant the seeds of good government.
Coroner: Woman hit and killed while helping injured deer
ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — A woman who authorities say stopped to help an injured deer on a South Carolina road has been struck and killed by a vehicle. News outlets report 39-year-old Andrea Owens was with her husband in Anderson County early Sunday when they stopped their car to help the deer that had been hit and hurt. A deputy coroner says another vehicle struck Owens while she rendered aid to the animal. Owens was taken to a hospital where she died in surgery. No charges have been filed against the driver who hit Owens. The coroner's office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.