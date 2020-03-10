Ogeechee River flooding impacting residents

CHATHAM & BRYAN COUNTIES, Ga. (WTOC) - With more rain expected across the Coastal Empire later this week, residents living near and on the Ogeechee River are still dealing with the high water around them from last week’s rain.
Gwendolyn Anderson has lived in her house in Richmond Hill for 13 years.
“Normally when people come by, they see how we are, first they ask, ‘are you all okay? do you need anything?’ or like that," she said.
She has lived in Richmond Hill for 23 years and has never seen bad flooding in this area until they moved in a few years ago.
“This just recently started backing up. When we have high tides, we know it’s coming in the yard.”
Now, not only is her front yard flooded, but water has taken over her backyard as well.
“Three days ago you could tell it was a pond, now you can’t tell.”
And on the Ogeechee River, the owner of King’s Ferry RV Resort says he has never seen the water this high.
“I’m hoping that it doesn’t get much higher than what it is now, we’re good now but another foot or two, we might have to start evacuating some of our campers," said Walter Sparks.
However, with incoming rain expected later this week, both Sparks and Anderson say they have a plan if worst comes to worst.
“That’s all we can do, is just leave the house," said Sparks.
