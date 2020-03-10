Old Savannah City Mission Bargain Center receives big furniture donation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “It puts food on the table and keeps the water running and a roof over everyone’s head that is homeless," said Connell Stiles, Director of Development for Old Savannah City Mission.
A big donation is being used to help people in the Savannah Community. The Old Savannah City Mission Bargain Center received a tractor trailer full of furniture Tuesday afternoon.
The furniture will be sold in the store, and the proceeds will go to feeding the hungry, sheltering the homeless and more.
“A house fire or something like that we are able to help them out with furniture. If they will bring a referral from the Red Cross or another agency that’s working with them we will help them and furnish, provide some furnishings for them," said Stiles.
The furniture came from the La-Z-Boy store in Pooler. The store collected cash donations and gently used furniture during a Trade-in Sale in the fall.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.