Parents at parks not concerned about COVID-19 when it comes to their kids

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Health officials say when it comes to any virus, including the Coronavirus, older people and young kids are more susceptible.
Even though park equipment like the swings at J.F. Gregory Park in Richmond Hill are used by hundreds of kids a day, parents say they aren’t concerned about the virus being passed on to their kids.
In fact, many parents at the park said they’re seeing lots of people take extra steps to prevent infection.
Johnathan Werner said at his daughter’s speech therapy school, after every group of kids leaves the facility they wipe everything down and sanitize it.
He said he believes everyone in the community is doing their part to make sure the virus doesn’t spread.
“I mean there’s just so much more to worry about in life," Werner said. “Look at how many people die from a car wreck every single day and like I tell my wife, I’m in the military it’s a dangerous job already but I think the things that we do as humans on a day to day basis are just as dangerous if not more dangerous,” he said.
