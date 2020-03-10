Richmond Hill Senior Center making changes to protect against coronavirus

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Coronavirus concerns continue to be on the top of mind for everyone across the country and right here in our area. That includes the Richmond Hill senior center.
In a center of more than a dozen senior citizens, the Richmond Hill Senior Center is a place where older residents can come and play games, have lunch and socialize freely.
However daily activities and routines will soon be changing, due to the heightened concern of the coronavirus.
“Normally we serve our food from a serving line and starting tomorrow we’re going to be having it come in that is going to be in a pre-sealed meals, it’s still going to be the hot lunches but it’s going to be pre-sealed so that will eliminate anymore possible cross-contamination that might could happen," said Senior Services Director Sally Schuman.
Schuman says though they are on heightened alert, they’re well prepared. Almost every table has either hand sanitizer or Clorox wipes and after everyday activities such as the games they’re playing now, the center’s director says they make sure to wipe everything down.
“We want all of our people to be here and we want them to stay well and whenever you are working with the elderly they are sometimes more susceptible to catch things than other people that are out there with very good immune systems, so we try very hard here to keep our centers clean and sanitized.”
For some of the residents, they say they take the necessary precautions and they’re not too concerned.
“We’ve been taught the right way to wash your hands and how long and all this but I mean, I feel safe coming here and I think everybody else does too, we’ve been doing this all along it’s just a little more that we do it now," said Jean Phillips who attends the senior center.
Schuman says she encourages anyone at the center who does become sick to stay home.
