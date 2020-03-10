Savannah Boat Show Celebrates Time on the Water

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the great parts of living in the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry is all the great rivers, inlets, and coastlines for fishing, boating, or kayaking.
From March 20 through March 22, the Savannah Boat Show will celebrate all the fun to be had water. Professional angler Tony Gaskin, who will be speaking at the show, stopped by Morning Break to share more about the event.
The Savannah Boat Show will take place at the Savannah Convention Center. To learn more about the show’s schedule and ticket prices, click here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.