Savannah Mayor Van Johnson gives update on St. Patrick’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With many worried about the spread of the Coronavirus ahead of the biggest event of the year in Savannah, Mayor Van Johnson took to social media to provide some updates.
On his Facebook page, Johnson said there are currently no confirmed cases in Chatham County, and that schools and government are operating on a regular schedule. He added Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has not issued a state of emergency, and the Georgia Department of Health has not made any recommendations or given any advice about canceling or altering the activities.
He also said the City of Savannah is in daily contact with local partners to monitor this situation.
"Over the next few days, we will receive additional briefings from the Department of Public Health. Should their recommendations change, we will be prepared to act accordingly. These decisions will be based on the recommendations of our medical/public health partners and on the best interests of our community, " he said on Facebook.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.