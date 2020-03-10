SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Do you often suffer from a runny nose, clinically known as Rhinorrhea? Rhinorrhea is a condition in which the nasal cavity is filled with a significant amount of mucus fluid and is a common symptom of allergies (hay fever) or certain viral infections like the common cold.
While most of us know that mucus is necessary to keep the nose and nasal passages moist, when the sinuses produce too much, the result is congestion that can lead to a runny nose. Some conditions like colds and the flu, often accompanied with a fever, cough or sore throat, cold weather, infections from sinuses or adenoids can drain into the nose causing a runny nose. More uncommon reasons for a runny nose could be nasal polyps, deviated nasal septum, nasal cysts or tumors oversized adenoids or swollen turbinates the bones that are on the inside of the nose can swell due to infection. Vasomotor rhinitis can be caused by irritants such as spicy food, perfume, or smoke and allergic rhinitis-pollen, dust or pet dander. Most of these can be taken care of with just a bit of help from over the counter medications, prescriptions or home treatment.
It’s good to be aware of seasonal changes and times when you have excess mucus but when should you seek medical care? Medical care is needed if you have blood present, have sinus pain, green or yellow mucus or if you have symptoms more than 10 days. Often providers will prescribe antibiotics, antivirals, antihistamines, nasal decongestant sprays or oral decongestants to treat you.
There are some homeopathic/home remedy treatments that you can try: decaffeinated hot tea (the steam and properties of chamomile or mint can help keep mucus thin). You may also benefit from a hot shower, a humidifier and facial steam which can help with relieve congestion and keep the nasal passages moist. Neti pots also provide a way to clear out nasal passages with water and can help with clearing mucus and saline nasal spray will help thin mucus too.
Most of the time there is a reason you have a runny nose, but the good news is most cases can be treated minimally. Talk to your doctor or pharmacist about ways to treat.
