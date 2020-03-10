Suffer from a Runny Nose?

While most of us know that mucus is necessary to keep the nose and nasal passages moist, when the sinuses produce too much, the result is congestion that can lead to a runny nose. Some conditions like colds and the flu, often accompanied with a fever, cough or sore throat, cold weather, infections from sinuses or adenoids can drain into the nose causing a runny nose. More uncommon reasons for a runny nose could be nasal polyps, deviated nasal septum, nasal cysts or tumors oversized adenoids or swollen turbinates the bones that are on the inside of the nose can swell due to infection. Vasomotor rhinitis can be caused by irritants such as spicy food, perfume, or smoke and allergic rhinitis-pollen, dust or pet dander. Most of these can be taken care of with just a bit of help from over the counter medications, prescriptions or home treatment.