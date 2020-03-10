Tuesday: More Clouds Than Rain; Warmer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under high-level clouds, temperatures are in the mid and upper 50s this morning away from the beach; 60s right along the immediate coast.
It’s dry early this morning and forecast to remain mostly dry through the day.
Temperatures warm to near 70° by noon and peak in the mid and upper 70s this afternoon. There is an isolated chance of rain. Isolated, to widely scattered, showers are possible through the weekend and into next week. But, rainfall should remain fairly light and spotty.
Temperatures remain above-seasonal averages. So, the weather pattern should be mostly cloudy and warm, but only wet in a few areas.
Right now, The St. Patrick’s Day parade looks mostly dry, with just an isolated chance of rain, and seasonably pleasant temperature-wise!
Have a great day,
Cutter
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.