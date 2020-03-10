75 years of Savannah St. Patrick’s Day parades for Tommy Brunson

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In one week, the 196th Savannah St. Patrick’s Day will step off. And a familiar face around WTOC and the community will once again be in the middle of it.
It's a milestone this year for Tommy Brunson. The mainstay of the Savannah Irish community will be in the parade for the 75th consecutive year.
He has walked as a son, a father and a grandfather. He has been involved as a grand marshal, a general chairman of the parade committee, even an announcer for WTOC's coverage of the parade.
It’s a tradition he started before he could walk, and one that brings him great memories every year.
“75 parades ago, my daddy took me under his arm in his Navy uniform and away we went. I was born in April of ’44 and there was no parade in ’45, the war was still going on. He wore his uniform and he carried me through the entire parade," Brunson said.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.