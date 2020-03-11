Beaufort High employee self-quarantined, tested for COVID-19

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - According to the Beaufort County School District, an employee at Beaufort High School is self-quarantined while awaiting tests results for COVID-19.
The school system statement says that the employee is considered low risk and had not traveled internationally or any locations in the U.S. with confirmed COVID-19 cases. The employee was tested out of an abundance of caution.
Classes at Beaufort High are operating on normal schedules.
