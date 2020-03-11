Company to invest $70 million, create 150 jobs in Bryan County

BRYAN CO, Ga. (WTOC) -A $70 million dollar investment is coming to Richmond Hill.
Bryan County will be the new home of Medline Industries.
The Illinois-based company is the largest privately-held manufacturer and distributor of medical supplies. Not only will it bring a $70 million investment, but the company will be creating 150 new jobs.
They’ll have the capacity for more than 600 workers as they grow. The facility will be built in Belfast Commerce Park.
