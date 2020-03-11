Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 3-11-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Cold front stalls to our north into Thursday. This will keep our temps very warm and our rain chances low. A stronger cold front moves in Saturday morning and stalls near the area into Tuesday. This will keep lots of clouds, slight rain chances and mild temps.
Today will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs 77-80.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows 58-60.
Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs near 80.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows near 60.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs near 80.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows near 60.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with 30% chance for showers, highs in the low 70s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% for showers, lows in the upper 50s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the low 70s.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the upper 70s.
