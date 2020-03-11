DHEC announces two more possible cases of coronavirus in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina health officials announced there are two more presumptive cases of the coronavirus.
The two new cases are in Camden in Kershaw County, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control. This brings the total number of cases to nine, with seven presumptive positives and two confirmed cases.
The agency said that the new cases had lived in the same home as other patients who tested presumptive positive for the virus. The two new patients are currently in the hospital.
Presumptive positives mean samples from the patients tested positive for coronavirus at DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory, but those results are required to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It takes about 24-48 hours for the CDC to confirm the samples that they receive.
“We understand residents will have concerns about this indication of community spread, however, I urge the public to remain calm and follow recommendations to prevent the spread of illness. Public health events like this one are not new to South Carolina,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. “We have trained, prepared, and put systems in place to ensure that we are prepared and ready to respond to this and other events.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, DHEC has tested a total of 41 people for the coronavirus. There are two confirmed cases, seven presumptive cases and the remaining 32 people tested negative.
