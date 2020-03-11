First COVID-19 patient arrives at Georgia state park

MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Governor Brian Kemp’s office confirms the first COVID-19 patient has been isolated at Hard Labor Creek State Park in Morgan County, Ga.
The patient is from Cherokee County and tested positive for coronavirus. They were not able to isolate at their primary residence and was not in critical condition requiring any hospital admittance, so they are now isolated in a mobile unit at the state park.
The update was given Tuesday during a press conference with state emergency management officials and Coronavirus Task Force members, Governor Kemp and Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director Homer Bryson. Seven emergency mobile units have been deployed to Hard Labor Creek State Park.
This action was taken as a precautionary measure in accordance with the state’s strategic plan to prepare for any and all scenarios as it relates to COVID-19 cases in Georgia.
State public health officials determined that a specific part of Hard Labor Creek State Park would be best suited for isolation as the individual is treated by medical professionals.
“This site was specifically chosen for its isolation from the general public and ability to house mobile units in the short term,” said GEMA Director Homer Bryson. “State public health staff will monitor the individual’s progress and work together with state law enforcement to ensure the safety of the community and the patient.”
The isolated site at Hard Labor Creek State Park is closed to the public. It is closely monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week by state law enforcement.
Tuesday the Georgia Department of Public Health announced five new presumptive positive cases in the state. All but one of the individuals are hospitalized. One traveled outside the country and the source of the others is unknown, according to the GDPH.
At this time there are six confirmed cases in Georgia.
Confirmed Cases:
- Fulton County: 3
- Floyd County: 1
- Polk County: 1
- Cobb County: 1
Presumptive Positive Cases:
- Fulton County: 3
- Cobb County: 6
- Fayette County: 1
- DeKalb County: 2
- Gwinnett County: 2
- Cherokee County: 1
- Charlton County: 1
