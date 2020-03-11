Former Chatham Co. Recorder’s Court Clerk assistant arrested

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a former Chatham County Recorder’s Court Clerk administrative assistant.
The GBI says a grand jury has indicted Veronica Culver, 51, on charges of theft by conversion and false statements and writings.
The charges come as a result of an investigation following a complaint from a co-worker alleging internal criminal activity. The case has since been turned over to the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office for review.
