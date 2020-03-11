Former Grand Marshal reflects on growth of St. Patrick’s Day parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -With less than a week until St. Patrick’s Day, thousands of people have started making their way to the hostess city for the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade. The event attracts people from all over the country as one of the biggest St. Patrick’s Day parades and celebrations in the country. This year, there’s a chance that it could be the ONLY parade
The parade started in the 1820′s with just a few hundred people. It now attracts hundreds of thousands of people from across the country. Longtime parade committee member and former Grand Marshal Jimmy Ray, remembers the day he walked in his very first St. Patrick’s Day parade.
“I was 6 years old, I was born in 1950 so when I was much smaller than that they would form on Abercorn in front of the Cathedral," says Jimmy Ray, a former Grand Marshal of the St. Patrick’s Day parade. "We would walk over and watch them form up and then one day I said ‘daddy can I walk in the parade’, he said yes, next year so I was in the first grade.”
He’s watched it grow every year.
“It got into the 50′s and 60′s and that’s when it really started growing," Ray says. "Savannah was on the map as far as tourism and then the city was doing a great job of cleaning up the city and making it a great visiting place.”
Even during Savannah’s unsettled history, like the Civil War, the Irish and their heritage was a big deal.
“Because there was so many soldiers from all over the east coast were here, you had the Northern Irish and the Southern Irish, which in the 20′s, 30′s, 40′s and then of course, unfortunately, they had a war and they stayed home and they came down and it became big with bands because they had military marching bands,” Ray recounts.
In fact, more than one parade was held during this time of war.
And over the years and decades, more Irish families in Savannah wanted to make sure they marked their spot and marched, which meant a longer parade.
“As more and more people came to town and finding out about St. Patrick’s Day, they had to extend the parade to accommodate all the people on the parade route.”
With colleges like Georgia Southern, SCAD, and Savannah State growing over the years, that too started to reel in more people to the city on March 17th.
Despite the party-like atmosphere, it’s a time to focus on family.
“It’s a homecoming for all of us," Ray says. "It’s what we’ve been taught and we’re proud of who we are.”
Whether you sit on your front porch or in your front yard watching the parade go by, or if you’re on a float or in a car waving, it’s the people that keep Savannah the luckiest place to be on St. Patrick’s Day.
