Fort McAllister teaches history through acting

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) -It seems like we’re constantly seeing stories about how some topics in school just aren’t as popular as they used to be, such as history.
“So theater and both cinema offer a wonderful medium for teaching history," said Autumn Pinault, the director at Fort McAllister. "It’s one thing to hear your teacher talk about history or read it from a textbook, and have a lecture, but when you talk about theatre or cinema, it’s done through story.”
Through that story, it can become more personable, and since it’s entertaining, it keeps your attention. A lot of students have read about the thousands of troops that descended on Gettysburg in 1863, and Pickett’s Charge, but when it’s part of a play, it can be entertaining for the audience, and the students who may have gotten into the production for dramatical reasons, now seem to be picking up on the importance of learning history.
“I believe it is very important to keep history alive, because it’s part of our past, and if we don’t learn from our past, we’ll never get anywhere in our future,” said Allyana Brower, an actress playing the character of Rachel.
“It’s important to keep history alive to remember the people that came before us to make this country possible, so we don’t repeat past mistakes,” said Kristin Proffitt, a freshman.
They’ve been working on this play since September, and the director says along the way, they’ve also learned work ethic, and some of them have come out of their shell a little bit.
The Gettysburg Canon is Friday, March 20th from 7 to 8 at Fort McAllister. The story is about five teenagers that escape to the safety of the surrounding hills of Gettysburg as troops mass for the impending battle.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.