GRAPHIC: New testimony in second day of Jerry Chamber’s trial

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -For the second day, jurors are hearing new testimony from witnesses in the murder trial of a suspect police say caused the deaths of three people on a violent and deadly July 4th in Savannah.
Jerry Chambers faces more than a dozen charges, including three counts of felony murder and vehicular homicide for his alleged role in a police pursuit that ended in a violent, fatal crash at Bay and Barnard Streets back in 2017.
We do want to warn you that details of this case are disturbing, and may be difficult for some to read.
Taking the stand to start the day were two people just celebrating July 4th that night, in from out of town, when their night quickly turned terrifying.
The couple was at the intersection of Bay and Barnard when they say they heard people yelling. Then, in a matter of moments, they saw a white vehicle barreling towards them.
That SUV that police have testified Jerry Chambers was driving slammed into a nearby pedestrian, Scott Waldrup, and then a light pole.
The prosecution called one of the crash investigators from Georgia State Patrol to detail for jurors how fast they were able to determine Chambers was driving, which based on how fast the SUV passed parts of the road in the video, was 77 miles per hour.
The trooper described the scene as absolute devastation and said one thing that stood out to him was where and in what condition they found Waldrup’s body.
“The pedestrian was severed in half," said Corporal Joshua Riddle. "That’s not something...doing this job we see a lot of severed limbs and things like that. But to see a pedestrian severed in half, and it wasn’t by a tractor-trailer, it was quite disturbing.”
The trooper said Chamber's passengers were Gabriel Magulias and Spencer Stuckey. Both died in the crash as well.
The lead detective on the case also took the stand later in the day.
