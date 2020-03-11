The history of the St. Patrick’s Day parade, when it started

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Patrick’s Day is only days away and thousands of people are starting to make their way to the hostess city for one of the main attractions; the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.
Starting in the 1820’s with just a few hundred people, the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade now attracts thousands of people from across the country.
“I was six years old, I was born in 1950 so when I was much smaller than that they would form on Abercorn in front of the Cathedral. "We would walk over and watch them form up and then one day I said daddy can I walk in the parade, he said yes next year so I was in the first grade.”
Longtime parade committee member and former Grand Marshal Jimmy Ray, remembers the day he walked in his very first St. Patrick’s Day parade. He’s watched it grow every year.
“It got into the 50′s and 60′s and that’s when it really started growing and Savannah was on the map as far as tourism," Ray said. "Then they were doing a great job of cleaning up the city and making it a great visiting place.”
Even during Savannah’s unsettled history, like the civil war, the Irish and their heritage was a big deal.
“Because there was so many soldiers from all over the East coast were that were here you had the Northern Irish and the Southern Irish, which in the 20′s, 30′s, 40′s," he said. “Then of course unfortunately they had a war and they stayed home and they came down and it became big with bands because they had military marching bands.”
In fact, more than one parade was held during this time of war.
Over the years and decades, more Irish families in Savannah wanted to make sure they marked their spot and marched, which meant a longer parade.
“As more and more people came to town and finding out about St. Patrick’s Day they had to extend the parade to accommodate all the people on the parade route.”
With colleges like Georgia Southern, SCAD and Savannah State growing over the years, that too started to reel in more people to the city on March 17th.
Despite the party-like atmosphere, it’s a time to focus on family.
“It’s a homecoming for all of us, it’s what we’ve been taught and we’re proud of who we are.”
Whether you sit on your front porch or in your front yard watching the parade go by, or if you’re on a float or in a car waving, it’s the people that keeps Savannah the luckiest place to be on St. Patrick’s Day.
