Hundreds expected for Tybee Island St. Patrick’s Day parade

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Despite concerns over the coronavirus, the Tybee Island Irish Heritage Parade is still going on as planned. Tybee’s tourism industry is expecting to host hundreds of visitors this weekend.
The Irish flags are up along Butler Avenue! Tybee Island is just days away from its annual Irish Heritage Parade.
It's going to be bigger and better than ever. They have troops from New York, bagpipers coming in, as well as people from Limerick, Ireland, who will be visiting Tybee,” Tybee Vacation Rentals President and Co-Owner Amy Gaster said.
Gaster says she called the parade's leader Tuesday and asked him about the status of this year's parade, since so many events are being cancelled across the country.
"This year's parade, first of all, it's going to happen,” Gaster said.
That's good news for the hundreds of people expected to be on the island this weekend. Gaster says around 94 percent of her Tybee Vacation Rental properties are booked for the upcoming weekend with almost half of those reservations staying four nights or more.
"North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and we also have travelers from the Midwest that will drive here for their vacation,” she said.
Gaster says she's received a few calls concerning the coronavirus, but she doesn't think it will have much impact during this year's spring break.
"We are having to ensure them of our cleaning standards and our sanitation procedures for our linens and other cleaning. We're not getting a lot of questions, but we are getting some questions which I'm sure many are who are in the travel industry,” Gaster said.
Saturday’s parade starts at 3 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.